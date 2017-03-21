Prosecution continues its case against Stafford

Family members of the slain child, as well as some jurors, wiped away tears during the presentation this past Monday as they watched what is believed to be the key piece of evidence in the murder trial of Derrick Stafford in 12th Judicial District Court.

That was one of several “moments” in the trial that has attracted nationwide attention as a jury hears testimony concerning the tragic events of Nov. 3, 2015 which left 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis dead and his father, Christopher Few, seriously wounded.

Stafford and co-defendant Norris Greenhouse Jr. were working as part-time Ward 2/Marksville City Marshal deputies that night when they stopped Few at a deadend street after a 2-mile car chase in Marksville.

Stafford’s attorneys claim Few was using his vehicle as a deadly weapon and the officers fired in self-defense. Prosecutors maintain the officers were never in danger and there was no cause to use deadly force against Few.

Ballistics reports state that 14 of the 18 bullets fired that night match Stafford’s .40 cal. Glock pistol while four match Greenhouse’s Glock.

Greenhouse is scheduled for trial June 12.

Marksville Police Lt. Kenneth Parnell, whose body camera captured the shooting on video, was the last witness on Monday. Parnell said he drew his gun at the scene, but did not shoot because he did not fear for his life. He admitted telling investigators that he drew his sidearm due to concern for “officer safety” but testified he was “100 percent” certain that he did not fire his gun that night.

Jason Brouillette, an MPD lieutenant and another moonlighting city deputy marshal, was Stafford’s patrol partner on Nov. 3, 2015 and was driving the vehicle when they joined the pursuit of Few to the deadend on Martin Luther King Drive. Under questioning by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes earlier this morning, Brouillette said he was unsure whether Few actually hit Greenhouse’s vehicle. He said the cars “were very, very close” and he saw Greenhouse “stumble and fall to the ground.”

In answer to defense attorney Jonathan Goins’ questions, Brouillette said there was damage to the Greenhouse unit’s hood after that night that was not there before, which indicates there was some contact between the vehicles.

Brouillette also testified that he drew his weapon at the scene, but did not shoot because he was not sure where all of the other officers were standing. He said Stafford was standing next to him -- a point Derbes exploited by saying that he was standing next to Stafford but did not feel the need to shoot at Few's vehicle.