Qualifying Day 2: Avoyelles has five elected offices with no candidates

Thu, 07/23/2020 - 5:24pm

Most of Avoyelles Parish's parishwide, ward-level and municipal offices had at least one candidate by the end of qualifying Thursday. There are still no takers for Ward 1 justice of the peace, Ward 4 constable, one of Hessmer's three at-large aldermen seats and two of Plaucheville's three alderman positions.

Friday is the last day of qualifying for offices on the Nov. 3 ballot.

As of the end of the day Thursday, there were still some expected candidates that had not made their intent final with a visit to the Clerk of Court's Office.

12th Judicial District Court, Division A
Kerry L. Spruill

12th Judicial District Court, Division B
William Bennett

12th Judicial District Attorney
Barry Laiche
Charles Riddle III

Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge
Derrick "Digger" Earles

Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge
Angelo J. Piazza III

Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal
Charles J. Candella
Leroy Daniels
Stephen J. Gremillion
Rickey Dale Thomas

Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal
Jeffery B. Carmouche
Rodney A. St Romain
Floyd Voinche Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 1
No candidates

Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Sterling Hayes
Kirk LaCour

Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Gerald M. Roy

Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Brandon W. Dauzat
Angela M. Lemoine Tyler

Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Eugenia "Geane" Desselle

Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Roger J. Adams Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Bryan P. Brassette
Ronald A. Mcdonald
Darrell J. Rabalais

Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Chris J. Lemoine

Justice of the Peace Ward 11
Robert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 1
Mike Ducote

Constable Ward 3
Bert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 4
No candidates

Constable Ward 5
Michele M. Guillot

Constable Ward 6
Ernest P. Desselle Jr.

Constable Ward 7
Sylvester Callihan

Constable Ward 8
David P. McDonald
Todd A. Rabalais

Constable Ward 9
Jason J. Bergeron

Constable Ward 11
Sandra "Sandy" Lemoine

Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)
Joseph Daniel Smith II

Mayor Town of Cottonport
William "Scotty" Scott

Chief of Police Town of Cottonport
Justin P. Chenevert
Donald R. Jenkins Sr.
Jennifer Chenevert Lofton

Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport
Curtis Francisco

Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport
Earnest Anderson Jr.
Margaret Prater Jenkins

Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport
Kenneth W. Friels

Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport
Luke Welch

Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport
Gerald J. Mayeux
Demple M. Prater

Mayor Town of Simmesport
Leslie Draper III
Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.
Ted Turner

Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport
Romaro D. Turner

Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport
Glenn Gautreaux
Annie "Red" Lofton

Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport
Tiesha J. Kennedy

Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport
Cecil B. Whitmore
Patrick L. Wright

Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport
Sherman Bell Sr.

Mayor Village of Hessmer
Mark A. Jeansonne

Chief of Police Village of Hessmer
Kenneth P. Smith

Aldermen Village of Hessmer
(3 to be elected at-large)
Ashton P. Dauzat
Tiffany A. Francois

Mayor Village of Plaucheville
Terryl P. St Romain

Aldermen Village of Plaucheville
(3 to be elected at-large)
Robbie P. Plauche

