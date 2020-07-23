Qualifying Day 2: Avoyelles has five elected offices with no candidates

Most of Avoyelles Parish's parishwide, ward-level and municipal offices had at least one candidate by the end of qualifying Thursday. There are still no takers for Ward 1 justice of the peace, Ward 4 constable, one of Hessmer's three at-large aldermen seats and two of Plaucheville's three alderman positions.

Friday is the last day of qualifying for offices on the Nov. 3 ballot.

As of the end of the day Thursday, there were still some expected candidates that had not made their intent final with a visit to the Clerk of Court's Office.

12th Judicial District Court, Division A

Kerry L. Spruill

12th Judicial District Court, Division B

William Bennett

12th Judicial District Attorney

Barry Laiche

Charles Riddle III

Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge

Derrick "Digger" Earles

Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge

Angelo J. Piazza III

Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal

Charles J. Candella

Leroy Daniels

Stephen J. Gremillion

Rickey Dale Thomas

Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal

Jeffery B. Carmouche

Rodney A. St Romain

Floyd Voinche Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 1

No candidates

Justice of the Peace Ward 3

Sterling Hayes

Kirk LaCour

Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Gerald M. Roy

Justice of the Peace Ward 5

Brandon W. Dauzat

Angela M. Lemoine Tyler

Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Eugenia "Geane" Desselle

Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Roger J. Adams Sr.

Justice of the Peace Ward 8

Bryan P. Brassette

Ronald A. Mcdonald

Darrell J. Rabalais

Justice of the Peace Ward 9

Chris J. Lemoine

Justice of the Peace Ward 11

Robert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 1

Mike Ducote

Constable Ward 3

Bert J. Lemoine

Constable Ward 4

No candidates

Constable Ward 5

Michele M. Guillot

Constable Ward 6

Ernest P. Desselle Jr.

Constable Ward 7

Sylvester Callihan

Constable Ward 8

David P. McDonald

Todd A. Rabalais

Constable Ward 9

Jason J. Bergeron

Constable Ward 11

Sandra "Sandy" Lemoine

Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)

Joseph Daniel Smith II

Mayor Town of Cottonport

William "Scotty" Scott

Chief of Police Town of Cottonport

Justin P. Chenevert

Donald R. Jenkins Sr.

Jennifer Chenevert Lofton

Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport

Curtis Francisco

Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport

Earnest Anderson Jr.

Margaret Prater Jenkins

Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport

Kenneth W. Friels

Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport

Luke Welch

Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport

Gerald J. Mayeux

Demple M. Prater

Mayor Town of Simmesport

Leslie Draper III

Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.

Ted Turner

Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport

Romaro D. Turner

Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport

Glenn Gautreaux

Annie "Red" Lofton

Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport

Tiesha J. Kennedy

Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport

Cecil B. Whitmore

Patrick L. Wright

Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport

Sherman Bell Sr.

Mayor Village of Hessmer

Mark A. Jeansonne

Chief of Police Village of Hessmer

Kenneth P. Smith

Aldermen Village of Hessmer

(3 to be elected at-large)

Ashton P. Dauzat

Tiffany A. Francois

Mayor Village of Plaucheville

Terryl P. St Romain

Aldermen Village of Plaucheville

(3 to be elected at-large)

Robbie P. Plauche