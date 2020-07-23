Qualifying Day 2: Avoyelles has five elected offices with no candidates
Most of Avoyelles Parish's parishwide, ward-level and municipal offices had at least one candidate by the end of qualifying Thursday. There are still no takers for Ward 1 justice of the peace, Ward 4 constable, one of Hessmer's three at-large aldermen seats and two of Plaucheville's three alderman positions.
Friday is the last day of qualifying for offices on the Nov. 3 ballot.
As of the end of the day Thursday, there were still some expected candidates that had not made their intent final with a visit to the Clerk of Court's Office.
12th Judicial District Court, Division A
Kerry L. Spruill
12th Judicial District Court, Division B
William Bennett
12th Judicial District Attorney
Barry Laiche
Charles Riddle III
Bunkie City/Ward 10 Judge
Derrick "Digger" Earles
Marksville City/Ward 2 Judge
Angelo J. Piazza III
Bunkie/Ward 10 Marshal
Charles J. Candella
Leroy Daniels
Stephen J. Gremillion
Rickey Dale Thomas
Marksville/Ward 2 Marshal
Jeffery B. Carmouche
Rodney A. St Romain
Floyd Voinche Sr.
Justice of the Peace Ward 1
No candidates
Justice of the Peace Ward 3
Sterling Hayes
Kirk LaCour
Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Gerald M. Roy
Justice of the Peace Ward 5
Brandon W. Dauzat
Angela M. Lemoine Tyler
Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Eugenia "Geane" Desselle
Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Roger J. Adams Sr.
Justice of the Peace Ward 8
Bryan P. Brassette
Ronald A. Mcdonald
Darrell J. Rabalais
Justice of the Peace Ward 9
Chris J. Lemoine
Justice of the Peace Ward 11
Robert J. Lemoine
Constable Ward 1
Mike Ducote
Constable Ward 3
Bert J. Lemoine
Constable Ward 4
No candidates
Constable Ward 5
Michele M. Guillot
Constable Ward 6
Ernest P. Desselle Jr.
Constable Ward 7
Sylvester Callihan
Constable Ward 8
David P. McDonald
Todd A. Rabalais
Constable Ward 9
Jason J. Bergeron
Constable Ward 11
Sandra "Sandy" Lemoine
Alderman District 4, City of Marksville (special election)
Joseph Daniel Smith II
Mayor Town of Cottonport
William "Scotty" Scott
Chief of Police Town of Cottonport
Justin P. Chenevert
Donald R. Jenkins Sr.
Jennifer Chenevert Lofton
Council Member at Large, Town of Cottonport
Curtis Francisco
Council Member District 1, Town of Cottonport
Earnest Anderson Jr.
Margaret Prater Jenkins
Council Member District 2, Town of Cottonport
Kenneth W. Friels
Council Member District 3, Town of Cottonport
Luke Welch
Council Member District 4, Town of Cottonport
Gerald J. Mayeux
Demple M. Prater
Mayor Town of Simmesport
Leslie Draper III
Dannie W. Lemoine Sr.
Ted Turner
Alderman at Large, Town of Simmesport
Romaro D. Turner
Alderman District 1, Town of Simmesport
Glenn Gautreaux
Annie "Red" Lofton
Alderman District 2, Town of Simmesport
Tiesha J. Kennedy
Alderman District 3, Town of Simmesport
Cecil B. Whitmore
Patrick L. Wright
Alderman District 4, Town of Simmesport
Sherman Bell Sr.
Mayor Village of Hessmer
Mark A. Jeansonne
Chief of Police Village of Hessmer
Kenneth P. Smith
Aldermen Village of Hessmer
(3 to be elected at-large)
Ashton P. Dauzat
Tiffany A. Francois
Mayor Village of Plaucheville
Terryl P. St Romain
Aldermen Village of Plaucheville
(3 to be elected at-large)
Robbie P. Plauche