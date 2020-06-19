Qualifying for local elections rescheduled to July 22-24

Qualifying for local elections on the Nov. 3 ballot will be July 22, 23 and 24 in the Avoyelles Parish Clerk of Court's office on the first floor of the courthouse in Marksville.

The qualifying dates were changed because spring elections were postponed in response to efforts to combat COVID-19. The original qualifying dates conflict with the rescheduled election, Clerk of Court Connie Desselle said.

Local offices to be decided in November include both district judges; district attorney; ward justices of the peace; ward constables; Bunkie city judge and city marshal; Cottonport mayor and five aldermen; Hessmer mayor, police chief and three aldermen; Marksville city judge and city marshal; Plaucheville mayor and three aldermen; and Simmesport mayor and five aldermen.

If necessary, runoffs for these offices will be held on Dec. 5.