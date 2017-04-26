Red River bridge in Moncla to be reduced to one lane

Avoyelles Parish, LA 107

Milepost 44.08, Bridge # 033-03-0000-1

Control Section 033-03

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 033-03-0000-1 will be reduced to one lane for bridge inspection from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 and Thursday, May 4, 2017. This structure is on LA 107 over Red River and is located at logmile 0.00. Bridge is located 0.85 miles South of the intersection of LA 107 and LA 1196.

Permit/Detour Section

Bridge will be reduced to one 12’ lane with flagmen directing traffic. Please no wide loads.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information and details.