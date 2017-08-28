Registration begins for STEPScenla run

The 3rd Annual STEPScenla Color Run will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept.16 in downtown Marksville. Day of run registration will begin at 7 a.m.

The registration fee through Sept. 4 is $35 for a team member and $40 for an individual. The registration fee includes: participation in the 5K Run, admission into the Color Run Block Party, runner’s bib, string back-tote bag, and a STEPSCenla Color Run T-shirt.

Registration for those 5 and under is free, but registration items are not included.

Registration will continue after Sept. 4 through Sept. 13 online, but does not guarantee packets, bag or T-shirt, and the registration fees remain the same.

From Sept. 14 through race day on the 16th the registration fee will go up to $45 for a team member and $50 for an individual. This fee does not include the packet, bag or T-shirt.

To register for the run, visit steps-cenla.org. or “Steps Cenla Color Run” on facebook. There will be no refunds.

This year’s event will begin with music, excitement and the Starting Line Jam Stretch at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse on Main Street. The 5K run will start at the courthouse and the route will weave its way through several residential streets in the downtown area before finishing at the courthouse. There will be eight color stations along the route, where volunteers will douse different colored paints and glitter on the runners.

After crossing the finish line, runners go to the Finish Line Block Party, held at the courthouse, where there will be color explosions, foam, vendors and much more. All proceeds will benefit the STEPScenla Heroes and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Each color along the route will represent one of the “STEPSCenla” heroes. Heroes are children with pediatric diseases or conditions who are chosen through an application process earlier in the year. Proceeds from the run are donated to the families of these heroes.

This year’s heroes are: Braylon Streetman, age 5 of West Monroe; Anniston Bazar, age 2 of Church Point; Gavin Goudeau, age 6 of Youngsville; Connor Nall, age 11 of Pineville; Aher Kenemer, age 8 of Alexandria; Reign Williams, age 2 of Lecompte; Briley Speir, age 4 of Pineville and Bella Hauhn, age 6 of Belle City. Honorable heroes are: Lennie Jo Wright, age 6 of Alexandria; Sam Houston, age 4 of West Monroe, Ava Jowers, age 4 of Pineville and Payton Lee, age 6 of Ball.

All participants are encouraged to make use of pre-packet pickup on Sept. 15 at the Marksville Fire Station, 1512 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., to avoid waiting in lines on race day.

Those picking up race day items must be at least 18 and present a photo ID. Any person picking up packets for others must present signed waivers for each person as well as a copy of a photo ID for each. If a person is picking up for children under 18, a photo ID of the parent and a waiver must be presented for each child. For more info. call (318) 305-6859.