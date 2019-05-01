Road or Lane Status **BRIDGE CLOSURE**; LA 1; Simmesport Bridge; Avoyelles Parish

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 9:06 AM

Avoyelles Parish, LA 1

Milepost 212.81, Bridge # 0520500001

Control Section 052-05

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that bridge number 0520500001 (Simmesport Bridge) will be closed to all traffic for intermittent 15 minute periods from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 for aerial bridge inspection. Traffic will be allowed across the bridge between the 15-minute closure periods.

This structure is on LA 1 over the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, LA and is located at logmile 0.00. Bridge is located 0.18 miles east of the LA 1/LA 105 intersection.

Permit/Detour Section

No detour will be provided since bridge will only be closed to traffic for 15 minute periods intermittently and traffic will be allowed across the bridge between the 15-minute closure periods.

Safety Reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website, www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the LA DOTD Facebook page, or the LA DOTD Twitter page, @Alex_Traffic for further information.