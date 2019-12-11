Santa is accepting letters at The Avoyelles Journal

Santa Claus has once again asked The Avoyelles Journal to help him know what the good boys and girls of this area would like for Christmas. He asks that children submit letters to him through the newspaper. The letters will be published before Christmas so Santa can read them and let his elves know what toys to pack for Christmas Eve delivery.

Letters must be submitted to The Avoyelles Journal by 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Parents and teachers can help by ensuring letters are legible and no more than 50 words in length.

The newspaper reserves the right to edit letters as necessary. Letters should reflect the thoughts of the child.

The child’s name, age and hometown must appear on the letter.

We can only accept one letter per child.

Letters can be mailed to: Santa, c/o Avoyelles Journal, P.O. Box 36, Marksville, LA 71351.

Letters may also be brought to The Avoyelles Journal office at 105 North Main Street in Marksville.

They can also be faxed to (318) 253-7223 or emailed to avoyellespublishing@yahoo.com.