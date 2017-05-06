Save Cenla plans events to raise awareness, remove stigma of suicide, mental illness

Local suicide prevention efforts appear to be making strides to address Avoyelles Parish’s alarming suicide rate. With four months gone, Coroner Dr. L.J. Mayeux reports the parish has had only two confirmed suicides. That compares to most years with about four for the first quarter.

That is welcome news to Anthony and Jackie Bordelon and Andy and Angela Dixon, the founders of the Save Cenla non-profit dedicated to raising awareness and removing the stigma of suicide and mental illness.

The Bordelons of Hamburg and the Dixons of Dupont both lost sons to suicide. Last year they created a local organization and affiliated with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It held a suicide awareness walk that attracted about 800 participants.

The group became an independent local non-profit recently and is no longer a chapter of the national organization.

“That means that 100 percent of all proceeds from any fundraisers will stay in Avoyelles Parish for programs in this parish,” Angela Dixon said.

THE NEED IS GREAT

With double-digit suicide totals and a suicide rate among the nation’s highest over the past several years, Mayeux and others have been preaching a message that the need is great for services and resources to address suicide prevention and mental illness that can lead to suicide.

Mayeux once called the parish’s suicide problem “an epidemic,” but said that even with high numbers last year there were indications that the efforts were paying off. He said more people were asking questions and seeking help than ever before.

“The need is way more than even the experts think,” Andy Dixon said.

“We have found that if you are willing to put yourself out there and show people that you are willing to help without judging them, they will open up to you for that help,” Angela said.

Angela said the need to have more people trained to provide “hands-on action” in the community was the main reason Save Cenla became a solely local group.

WORKSHOP INITIATIVE

With that in mind, the organization’s main initiative this year is to present suicide prevention workshops to churches, schools, workplaces and civic clubs. All four of the founders have been trained in suicide awareness, prevention and intervention.

Anthony and Jackie Bordelon said the group’s primary objective is to educate the public “so that mental health issues, whether through traumatic experiences or chemical imbalances, can be identified and treated just like any other physical illness -- such as lung disease or a broken leg. There is no shame.”

The four hope to take advanced training soon that will enable them to “train more trainers” to allow more workshops to reach into the communities.

There is no charge for the workshops, but Save Cenla encourages groups asking for a workshop to conduct a fundraiser to support the suicide prevention efforts.

Save Cenla will be holding a softball tournament fundraiser on Sept. 9 at the Plaucheville Ballpark as a National Suicide Prevention Month event.

It will hold its “Walk Into the Light” 5K event in downtown Marksville on Oct. 14.

Teams will gather in front of the courthouse to hear speakers provide information on resources for those considering suicide, recovering from a suicide attempt or coping with the loss of a loved one to suicide. There will also be speakers sharing their experiences in overcoming suicide or mental illness.

The festival atmosphere does not detract from the seriousness of the reason for the event.

INFO ON WEBSITE

The organization’s website, savecenla.com, provides information about the program, a mission statement, schedule of events, “food for thought” items from individuals and crisis contact phone numbers and information.

Donations to Save Cenla will be used to cover the costs of workshops, additional training, ads to raise awareness and provide information on available treatment services and resources, etc.

Andy said neither family recognized the warning signs of their sons until it was too late. The two families vowed to do whatever they could to make sure no other family would have to endure that kind of pain.

“You think you know what you will do in that kind of situation, but when you are faced with it, it is scary,” he said.

“You feel lost and you don’t know who to turn to,” Angela added.

The workshops are designed to help equip people to deal with a potentially tragic situation and to remove those feelings of fear and doubt.

“I would encourage every school, church, workplace and club to schedule a workshop,” Angela said. “We need to lift the stigma and raise awareness of mental illness and suicide prevention.”

For more information, to donate or to schedule a workshop, call 337-519-1888 or 337-288-0973.

This week is Children's Mental Health Awareness Week. For more on a statewide campaign, and how you can get involved in the effort to combat mental illness, suicide and substance abuse among children and young adults, see a separate article on avoyellestoday earlier this week or contact the Louisiana Federation of Families for Children's Mental Health (LAFFCMH) at 800-224-4010 or visit the website at laffcmh.org