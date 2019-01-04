School leaders comment on students lives lost in Florida crash

The Avoyelles Public Charter School and Avoyelles Parish School Board leaders have both comfirmed students from their school systems are among those involved in the Gainesville, Florida crash.

Julie Roy, APCS Director, confirmed an eighth grader was one of the five killed.

Blaine Dauzat, Superintendent of Schools, confirmed a fourth and fifth grader from Lafargue Elementary and an eighth grade student at Marksville High were three who were killed in the crash.

“Please pray not just for those lives lost but for those who will have to face an empty school desk next week,” Dauzat said. “This is a tragic loss.”

The final child killed in the tragedy is believed to be home schooled, however, it is still being investigated.

As of 4 pm an official list of those killed has not been released by state police. A list is expected by the end of the day.