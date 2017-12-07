Schools still open for Friday

The cold wintery weather forecast in south Louisiana for Friday morning will NOT have an affect on Avoyelles Parish schools as of Thursday afternoon. Avoyelles Parish Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said schools will remain OPEN on Friday. He said the Avoyelles Parish School Board is monitoring the weather and if something changes then an announcement will be made. The National Weather Service is saying there is a slight chance of precipitation in the area with temperatures in the low 30s. A bigger chance of winter precipitation is forecast in the I-10 corridor but should end before noon. Saturday morning freezing temperatures are forecast for Avoyelles Parish.