Shots fired in Longbridge standoff; at least two State troopers wounded

Allegedly, two State Police troopers and the Simmesport Police Chief have been wounded when gunfire erupted at a home in Longbridge around 4 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m. the suspect is still barricaded in the home.

One trooper was being rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. Another trooper suffered minor wounds but has not went to the hospital at this time. The State Trooper, Nick Ducote, was being rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper arm. Another officer was hit with at from the shotgun blast and suffered minor injures. The State Police SWAT team has rushed to the scene.

Simmesport Police Chief Damion Jacobs suffered non-life threatening facial wounds when he was struck with several pellats from the shotgun blast.

State troopers were trying to communicate with the suspect, Brandon Carpenter, during the current standoff when Carpenter, allegedly, fired a shotgun loaded with fine shot through a window. Carpenter is still barricaded in the home at this time

Hessmer Police had been searching for Brandon Carpenter, who evaded Hessmer police, during the lunch hour Thursday. They were trying to serve a domestic abuse warrant from St. Landry Parish. Hessmer, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies were searching for him and focused in on a home in Longbridge, after the vehicle was found abandon in the Longbridge area.

Carpenter, allegedly, fled from a Hessmer home when police arrived. As he left the scene he hit two Hessmer police units and led police on a high speed chase from Hessmer to Mansura and then down La. Hwy 114 before fleeing on foot in the Longbridge area.

A standoff between Carpenter and police started which led to gunfire around 4 p.m.