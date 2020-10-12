Simmesport to share Mansura's K-9 unit

Simmesport and Mansura will share Mansura's K-9 unit under a cooperative endeavor agreement approved by both town councils.

The Simmesport council adopted the resolution at its Sept. 14 meeting to provide a 2013 SUV to serve as the vehicle for Mansura's police officer and police dog team, called a K-9 unit.

Town Attorney Kirk LaCour presented the council with the agreement adopted by the Mansura Town Council.

The agreement commits Mansura to provide their K-9 animal and officer whenever Simmesport needs them.

CULVERT-CLEANING

In another example of cooperation between the two towns, the council thanked Mansura for the use of a culvert-cleaning equipment prior to the recent storms. This allowed Simmesport to clear culverts while their equipment was down.

Councilmen were also told that a new culvert- cleaning device invented by the City of Rayne will be ready soon. Rayne is building one of its culvert-cleaners for Simmesport.

Town officials said the new equipment will improve the town's ability to keep ditches clean to improve drainage.

Rayne’s culvert-cleaning system was created in 2017 and has gained statewide acclaim.

The system was con ceived, designed and fabricated by Rayne's city engineers. It uses extendable poles to run a line from one culvert opening to the next.

Rayne has shared its low-cost invention with several other municipalities in the state.

The invention received a Louisiana Municipal Association award.

The council was told in August that Rayne will build the device and train Simmesport municipal employees in its use for $2,000