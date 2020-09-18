Spring Bayou area residents will have Clean-Up walk Saturday.

This from Police Juror Bobby Bordelon:

Many of the residents of the Spring Bayou area (along with myself), will be getting together tomorrow, Saturday the 19th., at 8:00am to walk Spring Bayou Road and pick up all the litter that has accumulated there.

This is a group effort and we hope it may be some inspiration for other communities to come together to combat the litter issue we have across our parish.

Thanks,

Bobby Bordelon

Avoyelles Parish

Police Juror Dist. 7