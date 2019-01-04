STEPSCenla accepting donations for crash victims

The non-profit STEPSCenla organization has announced it is accepting donations for the families of those involved in the Gainesville accident.

"The STEPScenla family is absolutely heartbroken to learn of the loss of 5 precious children from our Avoyelles Parish community as well as several others that have been injured. We ask that all of our followers please join us in prayer for each if the families affected by this tragic accident.

We will be accepting donations in honor of all of these children to assist their families with travel, medical and funeral expenses. If you would like to make a donation please click on the link below. http://www.steps-cenla.org"