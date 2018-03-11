Steven Joseph Jeansonne, age 83, of Plaucheville

Steven Joseph Jeansonne

PLAUCHEVILLE - Funeral services for Steven Joseph Jeansonne will be held on Monday March 12, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. in Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Father Martin Laird officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 11, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 7 a.m. Monday morning until departing for services at 9:30am in Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

Mr. Jeansonne, age 83, a resident of Plaucheville passed away on March 9, 2018 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Luby Bordelon Jeansonne; parents, Sam, Sr. and Anita (Tassin) Jeansonne; and a sister, Rena Jeansonne.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Norma (Gerald) Taylor of Plaucheville, Germaine (Philip) Meche of Cottonport, Neda (Joey) Mayberry of Bayou Jack, Mona (Edward) Taylor of Carencro, and Melissa (Tim) Delino of Carencro; sons, Steven J. (Dolly) Jeansonne of Zachary, Craig J. (Margie) Jeansonne of Walker, Dale M. Jeansonne of Dover, Tennessee, and Brent (Tracie) Jeansonne of Walker; brothers, Sam Jeansonne, Jr and Gerard Jeansonne; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.