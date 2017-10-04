Surprise, anger, relief at Greenhouse plea deal

There were expressions of surprise, anger and relief at the news of Norris Greenhouse Jr. pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the shooting death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

Greenhouse accepted a plea deal last Friday (Sept. 29) from the Attorney General's Office in which he would receive 7 1/2 years in prison -- five for negligent homicide and 2 1/2 for malfeasance by a police officer. Formal sentencing will take place at 11 a.m. today in 12th Judicial District Court before Judge William "Billy" Bennett.

Comments from the attorneys in the case focused on the need to resolve the case and allow the families of those involved in the tragedy -- the victims and the defendants -- to finally move forward.

Attorney General Jeff Landry summed up the state’s thoughts on the matter, saying his office “is pleased with today’s proceedings, which brings an end to a terrible tragedy.”

Landry said Jeremy Mardis “was killed through senseless and irresponsible acts of violence. After the March guilty verdicts and today’s conviction, those responsible for Jeremy’s killing have been held accountable.

“On the other side of every crime is a victim, and this decision was made in the best interest of justice for Jeremy, his family and our state’s people.”

Facebook comments generally expressed outrage that Greenhouse’s sentence was too light.

COMMUNITY REACTIONS

Calls to a few community leaders and others familiar with the case received these responses.

“Are you serious,” was Alexandria attorney Christopher LaCour’s initial response.

LaCour and Jonathan Goins represented Derrick Stafford against 2nd degree murder and attempted 2nd degree murder in the same case earlier this year. Stafford was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter, receiving a total sentence of 40 years in prison.

“The Attorney General’s Office never offered us one plea,” LaCour said. “It certainly looks like a case of preferential treatment to me.

“There is a double standard in play when it comes to Greenhouse and Stafford,” LaCour continued. “Greenhouse gets permission to go out of country on vacation and Stafford could not get permission to leave the parish to go 30 miles down the road to my office to discuss his case.”

LaCour said the AG’s excuse that there was no evidence that Greenhouse’s bullets struck anyone “doesn’t matter under Louisiana law. If you were shooting, you were shooting -- but one guy gets 40 years compared to 7 1/2 for the other one.”

Connie Gagnard, a member of Avoyelles Watchdogs for Justice, said she was surprised and angry that Greenhouse received such a light sentence.

“You can get away with murder in Avoyelles Parish if you have money,” Gagnard said. “The light sentence just blew me away.”

She said the plea deal may settle the case before this judge, but added that Greenhouse will eventually have to answer for his actions to a heavenly Judge.

'SHOULD COME TOGETHER'

Relief that a long, divisive tragedy now appears to be over was Avoyelles Sheriff Doug Anderson’s response.

“This case is now behind us and we as a parish should come together and move forward,” Anderson said.

Anderson would not comment on the fairness of the plea deal or the length of the sentence.

“I’m very disappointed with the sentence,” Longbridge resident Steve Mayeux said. “If I would be charged with contempt of court, I would have to plead guilty.”

“It’s hard to believe that one man gets 40 years while the next man gets 7 1/2 years and may just serve two to three years,” Wade Ducote of Bunkie. “I’m just dumbfounded on how all of this works.”

“I definitely am not satisfied, but this does not surprise me as this parish is very politically run,” Karen Ricaud said. “ I feel that the citizens, as well as the family, have been let down by our judicial system.

Ricaud, a member of Avoyelles Watchdogs for Justice, said Stafford “took the brunt of the punishment for this situation, as was predicted from the beginning. I’m just glad I don’t have to live with this on my conscience. Now, hopefully, Jeremy Mardis can rest in peace.”