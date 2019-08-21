Suspect wanted in Domestic Abuse Battery case taken into custody

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Office has announced a search ofr a suspect wanted for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery by serious bodily injury and one count of sexual battery has been found and arrested. The incident occurred during the later part of July

According to a release by APSCO, Carl Ducote Jr. was taken into custody on August 20 with the assistance of Louisiana Probation and Parole.

Ducote was found hiding in a field off of Dupuy St. in Marksville after officers responded to a tip.

He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the APSO DC #1 on the above charges.