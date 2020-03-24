Three cases of covid-19 now confirmed in avoyelles

Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:37pm

Officials are now reporting two more cases of covid-19 in Avoyelles bringing the total in the parish to three.

Timeline of cases in Avoyelles
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 more cases reported

These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:

Total so far in Avoyelles  -  3 cases
Total so far in Louisiana - 1,388 cases

PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula  -  1 fatal case
Concordia  -  0 cases
Evangeline  -  2 cases
Lasalle - 0 cases
Pointe Coupee  -  0 case 
Rapides  - 10 cases with 1 death
St. Landry  -  3 cases
West Feliciana - 0 cases 

.

AVOYELLES JOURNAL
BUNKIE RECORD
MARKSVILLE WEEKLY

105 N Main St
Marksville, LA 71351
(318) 253-9247

Avoyelles Today | Copyright  © 2020