Three cases of covid-19 now confirmed in avoyelles
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:37pm
Officials are now reporting two more cases of covid-19 in Avoyelles bringing the total in the parish to three.
Timeline of cases in Avoyelles
March 22 - First case reported
March 24 - 2 more cases reported
These numbers were released at noon today by the Louisiana Department of Health:
Total so far in Avoyelles - 3 cases
Total so far in Louisiana - 1,388 cases
PARISHES BORDERING AVOYELLES:
Catahoula - 1 fatal case
Concordia - 0 cases
Evangeline - 2 cases
Lasalle - 0 cases
Pointe Coupee - 0 case
Rapides - 10 cases with 1 death
St. Landry - 3 cases
West Feliciana - 0 cases
.