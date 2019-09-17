Trial begins in case related to Ray Lachney death

One of Avoyelles Parish’s unsolved mysteries is the subject of a trial that began today.

Lisa Rabalais, 42, is facing charges of being an "accessory after the fact to a felony." The charges stem from the death of Ray Paul Lachney, whose body was found along the railroad track in Mansura in January 2016 after he had been missing for six months.

The jury was selected and trial began today (Sept. 17) before District Judge William Bennett. It is expected to conclude Wednesday.

District Attorney Charles Riddle and Assistant D.A. Tony Salario are prosecuting the case. Chad Guillot is Rabalais’ defense attorney.

Investigators have said Lachney and Rabalais were together on the last day he was seen.

The autopsy could not determine a specific cause of death.