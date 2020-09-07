Tropical Storm Paulette forms, Rene expected to form and become hurricane this week

The 2020 hurricane season continues to set records for early formation of named storms. Tropical Storm Paulette became the earliest "P" storm Monday, taking that title away from 2005's Philippe, who became the "P" for that super-active hurricane season on Sept. 17, 2005.

There is another tropical system being watched that could become Rene later today. If that happens, it would set another early-formation record, unseating the mighty Rita who formed on Sept. 18, 2005.

The National Hurricane Center expects Paulette to gain power over the next few days but remain in the open waters. It will lose power by the end of the week and is not expected to threaten any land.

Forecasters say the tropical depression that is expected to become Rene could be a hurricane by Thursday. It also appears likely to follow the same track into the open Atlantic with no threat to the U.S. and little threat to any islands between here and West Africa.

If Rene forms later today or early Tuesday, that would only leave four names left on this season's list of 21 names -- and the peak of the season doesn't occur until Sept. 10. Projections of a Tropical Storm Paulette and/or Hurricane Rene churning in the Atlantic this week should continue the tradition of at least one named storm active in the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 10. There have been named storms at play for 90 of the past 100 Sept. 10ths.

The last four names are Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. After that, storms will be called by Greek alphabet letters.