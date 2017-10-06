TS Nate appears to be moving away from Avoyelles

Tropical Storm Nate is slowly strengthening, and is expecting to reach the southern Gulf of Mexico tonight, and make a U.S. landfall Saturday night/early Sunday in the southeast Louisiana to Mobile, AL region as a category one hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the fast forward motion of Nate, winds will be significantly lower on the west side of the system, including our region. North winds will gust in the 20 to 35 mph range Saturday, mainly in south central Louisiana where the Tropical Storm Watch is in effect. Isolated power outages will be possible Saturday.

Tides have been running above normal this week, and a coastal flood advisory continues. These above normal tides will be transitioning to near normal and eventually below normal by Saturday night and early Sunday.

Rain totals will range from less half in inch in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, to around an inch in south central Louisiana.

The tornado threat is extremely low Saturday and Sunday.