Two APSO inmates quickly captured after Sept. 4 escape

Murder suspect Gage Michot and another inmate escaped from the Avoyelles Detention Center this past Friday (Sept. 4) but were recaptured a short while later.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Michot, 17, in jail for the 1st degree murder of 70-year-old Timothy Borrel, and Curt Clark of Columbia were missing during bed count early last Friday morning.

Michot and Clark, 36, were both charged with simple escape and simple criminal property damage in connection with the incident. Clark was in jail on charges of domestic abuse, batter of a police officer, resisting arrest and other charges.

The inmates had removed a sink from an interior wall and gained access to a pipe chase to reach the fenced yard. They then breached the perimeter fence and escaped.

Shortly after the escape was noticed, APSO deputies, the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center Chase Team, State Police, Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries agents and other local law enforcement agencies searched for the escapees and soon had both back in custody. In a press release, APSO said it is taking measures to prevent future escapes.