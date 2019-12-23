Two of Avoyelles’ historic homes fall on hard times

Two of Avoyelles Parish’s oldest homes were discussed in municipal council meetings this month.

The Desfossé House in Mansura has been closed for safety reasons until needed repairs are made, the Mansura Town Council decided at its Dec. 9 meeting. Repairs will cost about $20,000.

Mayor Kenneth Pickett said there needs to be repairs to insulation, some wooden boards, the shutters, a new air conditioning unit and a leak in the chimney.

“We are looking for possible funding sources,” Pickett said.

The council voted to immediately close the house to tours.

Pat Coco Martin, the curator/tour guide for the town-owned structure, agrees the house “needs repair work. It is not that dangerous, but it has been neglected over the years.”

She is also exploring the possibility of grants from historic preservation organizations.

The Desfossé House was built in 1790 and was remodeled in 1850. It is the parish’s oldest house still standing on its original site.

BORDELON HOME

The Hypolite Bordelon Home in Marksville has a claim as possibly the oldest residence in the parish, but was moved from its original site on Blue Town Road to its present location on Tunica Drive. The city owns the historic building.

It was previously thought that Hypolite Bordelon built the house around 1820. Later research indicates it could have been built by his father, Valerie, around 1790.

Clyde Neck, director of the Hypolite Home museum, told the Marksville City Council at its Dec. 11 meeting that there were two break-ins over the Thanksgiving holidays that caused damage to the house and its contents.

In one incident, the intruder left the heater on, which was a fire hazard.

Neck said it is especially unfortunate because the site just recently opened for tours again.

“It was closed for 1 1/2 years and we never had a break-in,” he told the council.

The intruder left all doors and windows open, allowing rain to get into the building. Furniture and items were tossed around.

Neck said city police have been making more frequent stops at the house during their patrols, which should keep vagrants out of the building.

Councilman Mike Gremillion, who also serves as police commissioner on the council, said officers will patrol the site by foot rather than just drive by.

Neck asked the council to consider reconnecting a light on the property to further discourage people from coming around the building at night.

Mayor John Lemoine said the break-ins were done most likely by one of the homeless people that have been spotted at other city properties over the past few months.

The problem could get worse as the nights get colder and homeless individuals seek shelter and a warm, dry place to sleep.