Two Avoyelles Parish Men Cited for Deer Hunting Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division Agents cited two men for alleged deer violations in Avoyelles Parish on Nov. 19.

Agents cited Brice Rodgers, 19, Plaucheville, and Brandon Prothro, 39, of Simmesport, for taking over the daily limit of deer, taking deer from a moving vehicle, taking deer during illegal hours, taking deer with an illegal weapon, possession of illegally taken deer and intentional concealment of wildlife. Agents also cited Rodgers for failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.

Agents received a tip about five freshly killed deer beneath a wooden bridge in Plaucheville. Agents investigated the complaint and found the deer and uncovered information that led them back to Rodgers and Prothro.

Agents arrived at Rodgers’ residence for questioning where they found two more untagged deer in ice chests. Rodgers said he harvested those two deer during the primitive firearms season, but had not tagged them.

During the investigation, agents determined that on Nov. 16, Rodgers and Prothro went hunting at night killing four deer with a .17 cal. rifle and one with a crossbow from the road out of a truck.

Agents learned they had the deer at Rodgers’ residence. However, they decided to throw the five deer over the bridge because they thought agents might be looking into their alleged illegal hunting activity.

Intentional concealment of wildlife and hunting deer during illegal hours each brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Possession of illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Taking over the daily limit of deer carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting deer from a road, failing to comply with deer tagging requirements and hunting deer with an illegal weapon each brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense.

The men may also face up to $8,123 in civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer. Rodgers faces an additional $3,249 in civil restitution.