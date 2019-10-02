Two Avoyelles Parish schools win national award

Cottonport Elementary and the Louisiana School for the Agricultural Sciences (LaSAS) are among “America’s Healthiest Schools” for 2019.

The annual recognition by the non-profit Alliance for a Healthier Generation (AHG) honors those schools across the nation that promote healthy eating, physical activity and staff well-being.

The two Avoyelles Parish School District schools are among 355 nationwide that met the rigorous criteria for the award.

Those requirements include the availability of nutritious foods and access to quality physical education opportunities.

LaSAS and Cottonport were the only schools in Louisiana to win this designation.

A Healthier Generation spokesman said the two schools have each created a school health advisory council that meets four times a year that oversees the school’s health and safety policies and programs.

They also got credit for offering free meals to all students, as does all 10 of the APSD schools.

The AHG noted the school meals include a variety of offerings that meet six to eight criteria.

All of their Food Service staff members meet the USDA’s Professional Standards requirements for continuing education and training.

All food and beverages at the schools meet the Smart Snacks in School nutrition standards.

“Our entire community—parents, teachers, students and staff—has united around the importance of creating a healthy school,” APSD Food Service Supervisor Jenny Welch said. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation and remain committed to advancing our school health improvement efforts even further over the coming years.”

All of America’s Healthiest Schools have earned National Healthy Schools Awards, a prestigious achievement that celebrates schools that meet or exceed expert-recommended standards set by Healthier Generation’s Healthy Schools Program for serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education, and supporting staff wellness.