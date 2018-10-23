Two Centerpoint women killed in Monday afternoon crash

Two Center Point Women Killed in Crash, Toddler Restrained in a Child Safety Seat Escapes with Minor Injuries.

Ashley D. Cameron, 26

Linda D. Dodge, 48

Rapides Parish – A single vehicle crash killed two women from Center Point, LA Monday afternoon. Both women were wearing a seat belt. A two year old toddler was restrained in a child safety seat and suffered minor injuries.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 1205, south of LA Hwy 28 East in Rapides Parish.

The crash involved a 2007 Ford pickup, driven by Ashley D. Cameron (W/F 26 yrs). The Ford was northbound on LA Hwy 1205 when Cameron lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with a ditch embankment and began rolling over before impacting a tree, with the roof.

Cameron was pronounced dead.

A passenger of Cameron’s, identified as Linda D. Dodge (W/F 48 yrs), was pronounced dead. The toddler was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, seat belts can greatly decrease the occupant’s chance of death and will greatly reduce the extent of injury.

It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 child seats are not used correctly.

Every Louisiana State Police troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station.” Troop E Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 769-9872 or (318) 769-9577. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.

In 2018, Troop E has investigated 39 fatal crashes resulting in 43 deaths.