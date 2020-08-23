Two more COVID deaths reported over weekend

There were 15 new coronavirus infections and two more COVID-related deaths in Avoyelles Parish since Friday, the Louisiana Deparment of Health reported in its Sunday noon update. The state does not provide daily upddates on Saturdays.

Since the pandemic began in Louisiana in March, Avoyelles' official totals are 1,211 cases and 42 deaths. There have been 17,451 coronavirus tests. The numbers from Friday to Sunday were based on lab results for 178 new tests, reflecting a positivity rate of 8.4 percent in that batch of tests. While higher than most recent daily updates, it is still lower than the double-digit positive rates of June and July.

Statewide there were 1,223 new cases and 59 deaths due to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the pandemic totals to 142,943 cases and 4,605 deaths.