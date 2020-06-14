Two reasons to celebrate June 14

If you're looking for a reason to celebrate today, you have two choices.

First, it's Flag Day. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress adopted the design of the new nation's flag as "13 stripes, alternate red and white" with a 13 stars in a blue field "representing a new constellation” to take its place among the nations of the world. It took 139 years -- and the specter of a world war -- before President Woodrow Wilson officially designated June 14 as Flag Day.

Another possible reason to fire up the grill or perhaps string up a pinata today is to mark President Donald Trump's 74th birthday.

For those of a different political stripe who favor another political star in this election year, Joseph Biden will still be 77 on Election Day, but will blow out 78 candles on his birthday cake on Nov. 20.