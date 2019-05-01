Upcoming events in Avoyelles Parish

CAJUN CROSSROADS FESTIVAL IN HESSMER

Hessmer will kick off the summer festival season with its Cajun Crossroads event this Friday and Saturday (May 3-4).

This will be the fifth year for the festival, which began in 2015 to celebrate Hessmer’s 60th year as a municipality.

Activities begin Friday night with the start of the two-day T-ball tournaments for adults and children. Games begin at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Hessmer Sports Club (HSC) and proceeds are used to help the club maintain and improve the Ronald Mayeux Recreation Complex.

The recreational area was created after the Village of Hessmer purchased most of the campus of the former Hessmer High School.

There will be a DJ playing Friday night and all day Saturday, HSC President Cory Juneau said.

There will be no admission charge Friday night, but there will be a $3 admission cost Saturday.

In addition to the T-ball tournaments, the event will include food vendors, bouncy houses for the children and a jambalaya cook-off competition.

On Saturday, judging for the cook-off will be at 4 p.m. and there will be a fireworks display at dark, approximately 8 p.m.

"RIDERS OF THE ORPHAN TRAIN"

A free presentation on the role of Avoyelles in the largest child migration in history -- the “Orphan Train” program from 1854-1929 -- will be held at the Avoyelles Parish Library main branch in Marksville at 6:30 p.m. Monday (May 6).

Seating is limited and registration is required for those planning to attend, Library Director Theresa Thevenote said. Register by calling 253-7559.

Relatives and acquaintances of Orphan Train riders who were raised in Avoyelles are especially invited to attend and share their stories with the audience.

Presenters will be Alison Moore, an author and humanities scholar from Austin, Texas, and Phil Lancaster, a bluegrass/folk musician from Fayetteville, Ark.

SWAMP POP LEGENDS IN BORDELONVILLE

Several stars of the Louisiana “Swamp Pop” era will perform in concert this Saturday (May 4) at the Bordelonville Community Center gym.

Doors will open for the Swamp Pop Legends Show at 6 p.m. with the show expected to run from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.

Proceeds will go to benefit the Bordelonville Fire Department and its Fire Training/Community Center, which is on the former Bordelonville High School campus.

Those performing include Bert Miller, singer and drummer for the Original Boogie Kings, Warren Storm, Willie “T,” T.K. Hulin, Jivin’ Gene and the Cypress Band, with guest musicians from the Original Boogie Kings and Swing Kings groups.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marksville will observe the National Day of Prayer at noon on Thursday.

This year’s theme is “Love one another as I have loved you,” from the Gospel of John.

A recitation of the Rosary for the nation will be held during the observation.

LAW DAY MAY 3

The Avoyelles Parish Bar Association will host its annual Law Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the 12th Judicial District “A” Courtroom in the courthouse in Marksville.

This year’s theme is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”

The event is free and open to the public to learn about the proposed Avoyelles Justice Center to house parish courtrooms and judicial district offices.

For more information call (318) 253-6587.