U.S. Rep.-elect Letlow dies of COVID

U.S. Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow died Tuesday in a Shreveport hospital from COVID-19 complications, just days before he was to be take office as the new 5th District representative.

Letlow, 41, of Start, defeated fellow-Republican Lance Harris with 63 percent of the vote in the Dec. 5 runoff. Letlow had been U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham's chief of staff. Abraham chose not to seek re-election to a fourth term. Letlow received 57 percent of the vote in Avoyelles Parish, which gave 43 percent support to Harris, a state representative from neighboring Rapides Parish.

Letlow spokesman Andrew Bautsch confirmed the death on Letlow's Facebook Tuesday, noting the 5th District representative-elect "passed away this evening (Dec. 29) at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport due to complications from COVID-19."

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was "heartbroken that he (Letlow) will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a doctor who was diagnosed from COVID earlier this year, said in a Twitter video that Letlow's death "brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn't, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID.”

More than 7,000 Louisianians have died from the virus, which has claimed over 341,000 American lives and killed 1.8 million worldwide in the past year.