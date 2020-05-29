Voter registration deadline for July election is June 10

June 10 is the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation in person for the upcoming July 11 Presidential primary election. The last day for online registration is June 20.

Those wishing a mail-in absentee ballot must submit a request by July 7, according to Avoyelles Registrar of Voters Gloria Moreau.

Early voting will be June 20-27 and June 29-July 4 -- yes, the office is open on Independence Day -- from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the

Registrar of Voters Office on the second floor of the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse at 312 N. Main St. in Marksville.