Warrant out for former Bunkie Police Chief
Tue, 10/16/2018 - 7:33pm
Sources say he will turn himself in
After a Louisiana State Police investigation at the Bunkie Police Department, the former police chief is facing charges, according to reliable sources.
A warrant for the arrest of Bobby Corner was requested by authorities.
Corner is believed to be cooperating with authorities and plans to turn himself in today.
Corner served one term as Bunkie Police Cheif. He was defeated in the last election.