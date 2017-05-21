Wednesday is last day of school for all students in Avoyelles Parish

The 2016-17 school year ends Wednesday for students in the Avoyelles Parish public and non-public schools.

Avoyelles Parish School District schools (APSD) will dismiss two hours early on Tuesday and Wednesday and its teachers will work Thursday to finish paperwork before the summer vacation begins.

APSD high schoolers have final tests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We feel the school system is a little better than it was this time last year," APSD Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said. "We honestly believe we will see bigger gains in the state test scores when they are released."

Student test scores will be released in July. The schools' and district's performance scores will be announced in October.

"There is still room for improvement," Dauzat noted, adding that he expects "more growth in the school system."

APSD will hold summer school programs from June 5-29. The programs include sessions for 4th and 8th graders who struggled in reading and math during the school year. It also has sessions for high school sudents who failed End of Course tests, Elementary Education Supervisor Celeste Voinche said.

At the same time, the district will have a completely virtual summer school for enrichment courses and credit recovery for failed courses in grades 7-12.

A summer reading camp will be held from June 5-22.

The APSD's 2017-18 school year begins Aug. 7 for teachers and Aug. 10 for students.

There are a few end-of-school events this week.

Lafargue Elementary will hold awards ceremonies for grades 2 and 4 on Monday and grades 1 and 3 on Tuesday. Plaucheville Elementary and Bunkie Elementary will hold their Awards Day for all grades on Monday. Cottonport Elementary will hold a Scholars Banquet on Tuesday.

Avoyelles Public Charter School "had an outstanding year acadmically, athletically and in the arts," APCS Director Julie Roy said. She said the hard work of students, teachers and parents culminated in the school being designated a National Blue Ribbon School.

Billy Albritton, principal at St. Joseph Catholic School, said the school had a great year. Albritton was particularly pleased with high school students' performance on the ACT, with an average 22.14 score, "which is better than the parish and state averages."

St. Mary's Principal Nathan Laborde said the school's enrollment was up slightly and the school had a good year.

"We had the largest 8th grade class in the school's history, with 22," Laborde said.

St. Mary's will have a 4-week summer school for current students, June 19-July 14. It will also host a basketbal camp June 12-15.

Sister Sandra Norsworthy, principal of Sacred Heart School, said the Moreauville parochial school had a "wonderful year," both academically and in extra-curricular programs. The school also enjoyed an increase in enrollment.

St. Anthony School in Bunkie had a good year that was highlighted by the addition of weekly drama classes by Lagniappe Theatre Company and the school's two Quiz Bowl teams taking 1st and 2nd in the Diocese competition.

Principal Martha Coulon said the school's Vacation Bible School will be June 12-16.