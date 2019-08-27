We're looking for -- readers taking medicinal marijuana
Newspaper seeks interviews for article
Avoyelles Publishing is requesting any individual in Avoyelles Parish who has been recommended for medical marijuana to contact us at 318-253-5413 for an interview that will be printed in a future edition of either the Weekly News, Bunkie Record or Avoyelles Journal. We would prefer to include the name and home town of the individual, but can withhold that information for privacy purposes at the individual's request.