Work to begin Thursday on Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff Road

Construction on the Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff (La. Hwy 3192) is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 18, if weather permits, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Construction will start at the northern approach slab of the bridge over Bayou Des Glaises to the corporation limits of Moreauville. The road will be closed to traffic for about four weeks.

This 1.8 mile long road base rehabilitation construction project will consist of cement treated subgrade layer, in-place cement treated base course, superpave asphaltic concrete pavement, and related work.

Diamond B Construction Co., LLC was awarded the project after submitting the lowest bid in the amount of $1,039,962.15.

DOTD said no wide loads will be allowed beginning May 18 and the road will be closed to thru traffic starting on Monday, May 22, for a period of approximately four weeks. The closure will extend from the bridge over Bayou Des Glaises to the corporation limits of Moreauville.

The detour will have signs and is as follows: LA 3192 (Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff) northbound traffic will travel south on Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff to the intersection of La. Hwy 1182, travel east on La. Hwy 1182, continue south on La. H wy 1181 to the intersection of La. Hwy 107 in Plaucheville. Travel north on La. Hwy 107 to the intersection of La. Hwy 29 in Cottonport. Traffic will then proceed north on La. Hwy 29 to the intersection of La. Hwy 114 in Longbridge. Traffic will then travel west until the intersection of Tassin Street in Moreauville. Tassin Street changes to the Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff at the Moreauville city limits.

Traffic traveling southbound on Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff will need to travel Tassin Street in Moreauville to La. Hwy 114. Proceed west on La. Hwy 114 to the intersection of La. Hwy 29. Travel south on La. Hwy 29 to the intersection of La. Hwy 107. Travel La. Hwy 107 south to the intersection of La. Hwy 1181 in Plaucheville. Proceed north on La. Hwy 1181 to intersection of La. Hwy 1182. Travel La. Hwy 1182 to the intersection of Moreauville-Plaucheville Cutoff.