Zeta hits Louisiana with 110 mph winds

Hurricane Zeta had a surprise up its windy sleeve Wednesday afternoon as it headed to the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

As expected, it ramped up to a Category 2 storm over the open water between the Yucatan Peninsula and Louisiana.

But it didn't weaken back to a Category 1 storm. In fact, it kept getting stronger.

Zeta hit the Bayou State at about 5 p.m. with 110 mph winds -- only 1 mph below being classified a major Category 3 storm -- about 35 miles from New Orleans.

The storm was speeding along at 28 mph as of last report.

Grand Isle erected large walls of sandbags and stones to protect from expected storm surge of up to six feet.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said state officials will do what they can to limit disruption to voting on Election Day.

“We are concerned about any power outages that might not be easily and quickly rectified and the impact that could have on the election next week,” Edwards said earlier today.

He said the state is working with the Public Service Commission and individual electric companies and has already identified all polling locations "so that power restoration efforts can be prioritized there in those locations."