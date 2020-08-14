Aaron Lartigue, Jr, Jacoby

Funeral services for Aaron Lartigue, Jr. will begin at 12:00pm on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at the Grace Community Baptist Church in Jacoby with Brother Larry Thibodeaux officiating. Burial will follow at the Grace Community Baptist Cemetery in Jacoby.

Aaron Lartigue, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at the Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Buddie Lartigue; daughter, Jessica Lemoine; step-daughters: Stefani Weber, and Nikki Wilson; sons: Jeremy(Angie) Lartigue, and Justin(Valerie)Lartigue; step-sons: Jeff Barber and Keith Spillman; sister, Linda Kimble; brother, Perry Lartigue. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Angeline Lartigue, Madison Lartigue, Carly Lemoine, Drake Lemoine, Aurora Latigue, Cole Lartigue, Maddie (Cody) Lambert, Ryan Spillman, Nick Spillman, Ethan Quebodeaux, Carson Quebodeaux, Hailey Quebodeaux, Jace Quebodeaux, and Jordin Spillman; great-grandchildren, Brayden Lambert and Grayson Lambert.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Darcie Couvillion Lartigue; son-in-law, Cary Lemoine; and parents, Aaron Lartigue, Sr. & Ruth Adams Lartigue.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura has been entrusted with arrangements.