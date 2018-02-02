Adam “Goose” Keith Maddox

FIFTH WARD - Funeral Services for Adam “Goose” Keith Maddox of Poland will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2018, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward, with Rev. Wesley Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Saturday, February 3, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will resume on Sunday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Adam “Goose” Keith Maddox, age 48, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at Christus Cabrini Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Goose was born on January 6, 1970, as the sixth child to the late Winston Maddox, Sr. and Mary D. Maddox. He was a lifelong resident of Poland. He was a truck driver, driving all over the United States.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Mary D. Maddox of Poland; his children, Abbegale Maddox of Marksville, Jennie Parler and Holly Mayeux and their mother Rhonda Juneau, along with children, Wesley Foster and Robert Goynes and their mother; four grandchildren; five brothers, Winston (Donna) Maddox, Jr., John Paul (Regina) Maddox, Henry Kevin (Christine) Maddox, Rickey (Doretha) Maddox, and Ruben (Michelle) Maddox; two sisters, Nancy (Jason) Johnson, and Amanda (Josh) Bordelon; 11 nephews; six nieces; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Kurt Maddox, Travis Maddox, Justin Maddox, Kevin James Maddox, Robert Pape, Chase Pape, Jeremy Maddox, and Zachary Maddox. Honorary pallbearers will be Keyan Bordelon, and Blaize Bordelon.