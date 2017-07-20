Adele Bonnette Brouillette, age 95, of Marksville

Adele Bonnette Brouillette

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Adele Bonnette Brouillette on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Fr. Abraham officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July, 21, 2017 from 8 a.m. until shortly before service.

Mrs. Brouillette, age 95, of Marksville, passed away at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. She was born on March 15, 1922.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Paul Brouillette; parents, Abel and Clemence Bonnette; two brothers, Silton Bonnette and Leo Bonnette; and four sisters, Velma Roy, Lucille Luening, Marcelise Carmouche and Beatrice Bonnette.

She is survived by her son, Willard (Betty) Brouillette from Kenner, one daughter, Crystal (Michael) Chatelain from Baton Rouge, and one grandson J.Chris (Dana) Chatelain from Mary Esther, Florida.

The family request memorial to be made to, St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, La. 70821.