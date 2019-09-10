Agnes Cole Muse, age 86, of Marksvill

Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Cole Muse will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Center Point Pentecostal Church with Brother Douglas Belgard officiating. Interment will be in Richey Baptist Cemetery in Center Point. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Agnes Cole Muse, age 86, of Marksville, born, October 20, 1932, was promoted to glory on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Henry Muse; one son, Ivy Muse; parents, Martin and Dillie Cole; two brothers, Dennis Cole, Lee Cole and four sisters, Viney Cole, Nelda Cole, Bobbie Cole and Tressie Cole.

Agnes loved her Lord and all people that she came in contact with. She enjoyed giving free hugs and kisses to everyone she knew and even those she didn’t know. For her entire life she was blessed with the kindest, loving and most generous heart.

Those left to cherish her memory include five daughters, Clydie Clark of Tennessee, Jan Tassin (Pat), Katie Gagnard (Greg), both of Marksville, Kathy Richey (David), Lynette Dyer (Bruce), both of Deville; one sister, Bertie Lowery (John); one brother, Carroll Cole (Connie); twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends, all of which she loved and treasured.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at Center Point Pentecostal Church and will resume on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Reggie Gagnard, Chris Richey, Matthew Richey, Bruce Turnage, Glenn Paul Turnage and Jeffery Anders. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Clark, Austin Crehan and Tony Creekkiller.