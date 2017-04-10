Albert “Bonk” Wiley

Deville – Funeral Services for Albert “Bonk” Wiley will be held at Richie Baptist Church in Center Point on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Wiley Family has requested that visitation be held at Richie Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Albert “Bonk” Wiley, age 70, of Deville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 5:57 p.m.

Bonk will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Boyd and Evie LaPrairie Wiley; and brothers, Herman Wiley and Jessie Wiley.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Johnny Wiley of Colfax, Patricia Bordelon of Marksville and Marie Wiley of Marksville; siblings, Gilbert Wiley of Deville, Dale (Harold) Matthews of Pollock and Gertrude (Daryl) Gray of Deville; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.