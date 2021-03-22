Albert Dupuy, 82, Marksville

Memorial services for Mr. Albert Joseph “A.J.” Dupuy will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Burial will be held at a later date under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville.

Mr. Dupuy, age 82, passed away on March 19th, 2021 at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

Mr. Dupuy is survived by his wife, Loraine Laborde Dupuy; sons, Bryan Dupuy (Cindy) of Walker, LA., Kenneth Dupuy of Mississippi, and Christopher Dupuy of Romona, OK.; daughter, Jeannie St. Romain (Jeremy) of Effie; one brother, Carl Dupuy (Lorraine) of Watson, LA.; he also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mr. Dupuy is preceded in death by his parents, Tyson and Ollie Mae Bordelon Dupuy.