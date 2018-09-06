Albert Thomas Beck, Jr., age 78, of Bunkie

Albert Thomas Beck, Jr.

BUNKIE - Albert Thomas Beck, Jr. of Bunkie passed away on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the Alexandria VA Medical Center Nursing Home. He requested a private memorial service that his family will have at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Mr. Beck, age 78, was born on April 9, 1940.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Mouliere Beck of Bunkie; his precious little Pomeranian, Betsy; his brother, Jerry (Lynda) Lamb of Greenville, Texas; other relatives, Addie Mouliere of Eola and George Mouliere of Eola.