Alden Gremillion, 80, Odenburg

Funeral Mass for Alden Bernard Gremillion of Odenburg will begin at 11:00am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Paul Kunnumpuram officiating. Entombment will be in the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Alden Gremillion, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Alden was a hardworking grain farmer and cattle rancher. He and his brothers also operated a feed mill together.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Glynn Gremillion of Simmesport, Stanley Gremillion of Simmesport, Peter Gremillion, Jr. of Dallas, TX, and Donald Gremillion of Sandestin, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Gremillion, Sr. and Eleanor C. Gremillion; and sister, Kathleen Gremillion Baker.

Visitation will be held from 8:00am until 11:00am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport and rosary prayer will begin at 10:00am.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.