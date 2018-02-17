Alice Antoinette "Toni" Griffin Gulley, age 69, of Bunkie

Alice Griffin Gulley

EVERGREEN - Memorial services for Alice Antoinette "Toni" Griffin Gulley will be Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Hoover officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 12 noon until service time. After the service, a reception will be held at Rocky’s Tails & Shells in Bunkie.

“Toni”, a native and resident of Bunkie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at the age of 69. She was born on June 23, 1948, to Ingree “Sally” and Edward Lawrence “Lolly” Griffin. Toni had a true servant’s heart, and she leaves behind a world of devoted friends who meant the world to her. If you are reading this, you are probably one of them! She was also blessed with 17 first cousins and their umpteen precious offspring. Toni was “Mawmaw” to her grandchildren, “Tatee” to her niece and nephew, and “KK” to her great niece, but she always said she didn’t care what the babies called her as long as they called her. She loved all of them with all of her heart.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lela Magee and Amidie U. Peterson, of Folsom, Ruth Prosser and James F. Griffin of Bunkie; stepfather Sam Brandt, and stepsister Lisa Brandt Garrison.

She is survived by her three children, Doug (Veronica) Gulley of Baton Rouge, Ashley (Darren) Ward of Tahlequah, Oklahoma and Griff (Jessica) Gulley of Hot Springs, Arkansas; her sister, Ingree “Gree” (Alan, III,) Shaw of Lafayette; her brother, Edward Lawrence “Lolly” Griffin, Jr. of Bunkie; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Robert Griffin of Alexandria; her stepsister, Marilyn Brandt Parker and family, of Dallas, Texas; her stepbrother, Steve Brandt and family, of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren Douglas Gulley, Grayson Gulley, Megan Magee Meek, Brayden Ward, Madeline Ward, Griffin Gulley and Ella Gulley; niece, Amidie Shaw; and nephew, Alan Shaw, IV and his partner, Ryan Parrish; and great niece Sally Shaw.

The family is especially grateful to Dr. Stephen Divers, her oncologist in Hot Springs, Arkansas and Dr. Brian Berryman and his team at Texas Oncology at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas and to Juanita Brotz for her friendship and care over the years, and especially in the last weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Toni’s name to The David Haas Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 680, Bunkie, LA 71322, or Twice Blessed House, 2732 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX 75226 .