Alice Ducote Holland, age 80, of Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice Ducote Holland will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Ms. Holland, age 80 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria.

Alice was born in Cottonport, LA to Clarence Joseph and Helen Haas Ducote. Ms. Holland made many friends and acquaintances throughout the years as she worked as a stenographer at Avoyelles Parish Trade School and as a secretary at Cleco, Durham & Lee Attorneys, Avoyelles Trust & Savings Bank, Bunkie Bank & Trust Company, Hibernia Bank and Capital One Bank, from which she retired in 2003. She was an avid reader and loved to work in her yard. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her as well.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence J. and Helen Haas Ducote; and two sisters, Mary Helen Simon and Marie Therese Ducote.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters; Beth Douzart (Renell) of Delcambre, LA, Debbie Coulon (Todd) of Bunkie, LA and Sandra Mitchell of Lafayette, LA; her grandchildren, Lauren Descant, Byron Douzart, Sam Douzart, Brittney Coulon, Kelsey Coulon, Lindsey Coulon, Jonathan Mitchell, Cody Mitchell, and Abby Mitchell; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Anne Plaisance (Paul) of New Columbia, PA; special family members, Nettie Chenevert, Michelle Bean, Michael Bean, Jessica Redmon and other cherished family members.

Friends may visit on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 12:00 noon at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Pallbearers are Todd Coulon, Byron Douzart, Sam Douzart, Cody Mitchell, Michael Bean and Nick Descant.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Anthony Catholic School.