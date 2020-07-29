Allen Manuel, 61, Bunkie

A Mass of Christian Burial for Allen Manuel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Manuel, age 61 of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.

Allen recently retired from Sam’s Club after 27 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Verna DeGries Manual.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Fontenot Manuel of Bunkie; his son, Cory Manuel and his girlfriend Torian Vellion of Baton Rouge; his brothers, James Manuel, Jr. of Bunkie and David Manuel and wife Stephanie of Eunice; and his sisters, Mary Armand of Bunkie and Susan Gauthier and husband Guy of Prairieville.