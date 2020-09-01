Alpichon Lavalais, Sr., 49, Hickory Hill

Funeral services for Mr. Alpichon Lavalais, Sr. will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Starlight Baptist Church in Hickory Hill with Reverend Van Keith Jones officiating. Interment will be in Starlight Baptist Cemetery in Hickory Hill.

Mr. Lavalais, age 49, of Hickory Hill, passed away at his residence in Hickory Hill on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving and attentive family. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Dotson.

He was employed at the Federal Corrections Center in Pollock and loved hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 27 years, Yolanda Jacobs Lavalais of Hickory Hill; three sons, Alvondre Lavalais of New Orleans, Alpichon Lavalais, Jr. of Hickory Hill, Darius Lavalais of Hickory Hill; one daughter, Brittany Rachelle Dixon of Hessmer; mother, Rosemary Lavalais of Hickory Hill; two brothers, Clyde Lavalais of Lafayette, Lonnie Lavalais of Marksville; two sisters, Terrenia Lavalais of Marksville, Bertha Lavalais of Marksville; and one granddaughter, Zeniya Lavalais.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Starlight Baptist Church in Hickory Hill at 10:00 a.m. until service time.