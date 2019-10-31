Alvin John Chatelain, age 91, of Mansura

Memorial Mass for Alvin John Chatelain of Mansura will begin at 10:00am on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church of Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held St. Paul Catholic Mausoleum. Alvin Chatelain, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 at the OakMont Estates Assisted Living Home of Mansura.



Alvin was the last living child of O.J. Chatelain, Sr. He was a WWII Navy veteran serving aboard the U.S.S. Marias. After his service in the Armed Forces, he worked for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety as a district supervisor for 30 years and then retired. He loved hunting, fishing, and after retirement (his favorite) gardening. He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church of Mansura. Alvin will be missed by all, especially the many nieces and nephews in Louisiana and Texas.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Chatelain; two sons, Phillip Chatelain and his wife Roberta of Alexandria, and Keith Chatelain of Mansura; step-great-grandson, River A. Flanagan.



He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Dolores B. Chatelain; his infant daughter, Elizabeth; parents, O.J. and Leontine Chatelain; brothers, Merlin Chatelain and Fernand Chatelain; and numerous half-brothers and sisters; his step-grandson, John S. Flanagan



Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Friday, November 1st, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura. A rosary will be recited that evening at 6:30pm and visitation will resume Saturday morning at 8:00am.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of choice.