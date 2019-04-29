Alyce Bordelon Smith, age 71, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Marksville

Alyce Bordelon Smith, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Marksville, passed away on April 23, 2019, at the age of 71.

Alyce was a loving wife and mother, and a faithful servant of Christ. She attended St. Louis King of France Church since its early days and taught preschool at St. Louis Early Learning Center from the day it opened to the day it closed. She taught many children about Jesus and lived by His example. She was kind, humble, patient, loving and forgiving. Her smile was contagious, and she gladly shared it. Alyce found joy in the little things. She loved her family, the children she taught, her church community, and nature —the birds she fed daily and especially dogs. She praised God constantly, for the good and the bad. She will be remembered and missed by many, but no doubt she is now in Paradise!

Alyce is survived by her children, Jeffrey Filmore Smith, Jaimi Carol Smith, and Lanny Michael Smith; her grandchildren who called her Grammy, Justin Rylan Smith, Zachary Hayden Schaneville, and Alexander Judah (AJ) Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Alyce is preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. Smith; her mother, Peggy Wainwright; and her adopted parents, Maxwell and Clementine Gremillion Bordelon.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to APAWS, Animal Protection and Welfare Society of Baton Rouge, the charity Mike and Alyce adopted Sweetie from.

Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:30 am until a memorial service at 10:30 am. Inurnment to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory.